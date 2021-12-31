QUINCY — John Schafer, assistant director of Quincy’s Central Services Department, said plows are ready and fueled up in anticipation of the Quincy region’s first significant snowfall of the winter season.
“We’re planning for our guys to be in at 7 (Saturday) morning and working all day and into the night and into Sunday if we have to,” Schafer said.
Schafer said plows will begin on snow emergency routes before working on side roads. A map of snow emergency routes is available on the city’s website.
Since severe winter weather started late last year as well, Schafer said the city has an adequate supply of road salt.
Brian Inman, chief meteorologist at The Herald-Whig’s newsgathering partner WGEM, said snow is expected to develop shortly after sunrise Saturday and is expected to continue throughout the day.
The snowfall is expected to wind down before midnight, he added. Although no additional accumulation is expected after midnight, Inman said there still may be some light snowfall.
In the Quincy area, two to six inches of snow are expected, according to Inman. Counties to the north could see four to eight inches but some counties to the south could see as little as an inch of snow.
“It could be that quick of a shutoff,” Inman said.
Gusts up to 30 miles per hour are expected in rural areas that could cause drifting along roads running east and west, Inman added. Southern Pike and Scott counties could face sleet and ice buildup that may cause power outages.
A high of 28 degrees is expected on Saturday but Inman said he expects temperatures to drop into the teens by the afternoon.
On Sunday, the wind chill may me as low as 15 degrees below zero. Going into Monday, temperatures will start below zero in the area, Inman said.
According to a news release from the state of Illinois, wind chills could fall as low as 20 degrees below zero west of the I-55 corridor on Sunday morning and north of the I-72 corridor Monday morning, which will cause roads to freeze.
“IDOT crews will be out on the roads but conditions could still be extremely hazardous, so we encourage motorists to ask themselves if they really need to make the trip,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a news release. “If you do have to travel, remember that the bitter cold and wind reduces the effectiveness of the materials we use to treat snow and ice.”
