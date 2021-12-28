QUINCY — The Quincy City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance that would establish the Small Rental Rehab Program, which would incentivize developers to renovate small housing units, on Monday.
According to 2020 housing data, Quincy has about 18,900 housing units. Of these, about 2,700 units west of 18th Street and about 1,200 units east of 18th Street are vacant.
If approved, the program’s target area will be west of 18th Street between Harrison and Gardner Park Drive.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said this idea of addressing vacant structures came from the Quincy Neighborhood Beautification Committee. And after looking at 2020 Census data, the city started thinking of ways to encourage people to invest in neighborhoods.
Financial assistance to renovate property would have caps. According to the ordinance, the city’s maximum financial contribution through the program would be $20,000 per rental unit and will not exceed 50% of the total cost to rehabilitate, construct or convert a rental unit.
“The units have to be rented,” Bevelheimer said. “It’s not for owner-occupied housing.”
The city previously operated a Small Rental Rehab Program from 1996 to 2009 through grant funding from the Illinois Housing Development Authority. However, the IHDA discontinued the program in 2009 due to the recession.
Since then, the city has worked with rental property developers to renovate 43 single and multi-family dwellings for about $2.4 million. Of these, 19 had been considered for the city’s fix-or-flatten program.
Bevelheimer said he hopes this program can be used to curb the fix-or-flatten program in the future.
The city proposes the allocation of $1 million in general fund reserves with the hope of funding 12 rental unit renovations in each of the next four years.
Bevelheimer said the program would work similar to the downtown rental rehabilitation program. In the five years that program has been operational, Bevelheimer said there has been an over $100,000 increase to the equalized assessed valuation of the 32 units that have been worked on.
“So we’ve seen a noticeable change in assessed value of units that have been renovated from a very similar program to the SSRP,” Bevelheimer said.
The City Council also authorized the submission and support of a grant application for the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant Program.
Quincy is seeking about $2.4 million in grant funding for the Sixth Street Corridor project to improve pedestrian and bicycle traffic along Sixth from Maine to Hampshire. Should the grant be approved, the city also will invest $1.25 million in tax increment financing revenue and $800,000 in water and sewer revenue towards the project.
The city recently lost out on a $1 million Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant, which was awarded to hiking and bike trails across the state rather than streetscape projects, for this project.
