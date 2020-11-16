STAFF Report
QUINCY — In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, the Quincy Public Library will change its services to appointment only and remain closed to walk-in traffic starting Monday, Nov. 23.
Computer access, printing, copying, faxing, scanning and notary service will be available by appointment between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Use of the special local history collection in the Illinois Room and other research appointments also will be available.
Curbside pickup will be available to those wishing to check out a book or other materials from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Fridays. Material can be reserved online or by calling the library. Once a curbside appointment is scheduled, patrons are asked to pull up under the awning at the front door and call the library upon arrival to pick up their materials.
Lockers also are available for contactless pickup. Lockers are available at the main building, 526 Jersey St.; Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School, 3211 Payson Road; Iles Elementary School, 3111 N. 12th St.; and the County Market store on 48th Street. Patrons can place a hold on an item by calling the library or through the library’s online catalog and pick it up at their selected locker by typing in the last four digits of their library card number.
At this time, all overdue fines will be temporarily suspended, and library cards set to expire will be automatically renewed.
Appointments, reservations and any questions related to service can be addressed to 217-223-1309, extension 502.