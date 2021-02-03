QUINCY — Following ten weeks of being closed for most in-person services, the Quincy Public Library opened their doors again on Monday. Though there hasn't been a complete shut-down, the library itself has had limited public availability.
Quincy Public Library's assistant director and marketing coordinator Burgundy Hill said the staff is happy to be able to have the doors open once again.
"The reopening is going really well so far," Hill said. "We had about 400 people in on Monday."
Even though materials were still available through curbside and Grab and Go hold lockers, Hill said people seem happy to be able to come in and browse again.
"December and January usage for digital services was incredible," Hill said, "but people are coming in to use computers without an appointment, to grab material, or just to walk around."
Digital services and online programs will continue for the library, as there are still precautions in place that preclude in-person group events. Hill said the library is hoping those will be back soon, but QPL wants to make sure it's safe before they take that step.
Throughout the reduction in services, the library was still serving patrons through a number of options. Digital products like e-books were available even before the pandemic, but Hill said there was a sharp spike in their use last summer.
"We reallocated resources for more digital material that people could download right to their phone or device," she said.
While most services are available again, one thing the library won't have now is the curbside service.
"We made a lot of use of the public spaces to get material organized for the curbside," Hill said. "But that's not really available now that we're open, and it takes a lot of manpower to do that."
The library's computer systems were available by appointment over the last weeks, and Hill said there was a fair amount of usage for accessing public services like scheduling vaccinations, printing appointment cards, and filing unemployment information.
"Our mobile printing was available, also, so people with home computers could use one of our special email addresses to send printed material and then come and pick it up," she added.
Along with the digital services, QPL's drop-boxes located throughout the city -- Hyvee on Harrison, Walmart, the Quincy Mall, Lincoln-Douglas and Iles Elementary schools, County Market on 48th, or at at the library itself -- are all reopened again.
For patrons who are still reluctant to go back in person, the Grab and Go lockers as well as the hold shelf are still available, so materials can be pulled and made available with no contact or minimal contact required.
"I really think this has shown everyone how vital we are to the community," Hill said of the restricted period. "Being able to get books, using the computers, it's all important for people."
The Quincy Public Library resumed its normal hours, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For information on available programs and to use digital resources, visit quincylibrary.org.