QUINCY — The Quincy Regional Airport broke ground on a solar array project on Friday that is estimated to save the facility an estimated $2.5 million over the project’s 30-year lifespan.
Gabriel Hanafin, interim director of the airport, said the project is a massive step forward to decrease the airport’s carbon footprint and make a better commitment to sustainable energy.
Hanafin also acknowledged the work of former airport director Sandra Shore in making the project a reality.
“It really was her that got this project off the ground,” Hanafin said. “She put countless hours and meetings into this to get it designed and funded.”
In December, the City Council approved a $1.4 million contract with Veregy, a Missouri-based energy services company, to design and build the solar array. The contract would have a net cost of about $841,000 to the city.
The remaining balance would be covered by renewable energy credits, which are used to erect solar arrays, and a 15% contribution from Balance Solar LLC our of Lincolnshire.
Several representatives of Veregy were in attendance for the ceremony.
Ellie Blankenship, local government account manager for Veregy, said it was significant that such an energy efficient project was able to break ground on Earth Day.
“Not only is it fiscally responsible for the city but it also is good for the environment and I’m pretty excited,” Blankenship said.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said this is the first step of Quincy using the latest technology available to reduce operating costs.
“It’s really being funded by third party developers who put the money in to develop the solar farm,” Troup said. “It will help us reduce our operating cost, which is huge.”
In addition to the estimated $2.5 million in savings, there also will be no maintenance costs for the first 10 years.
