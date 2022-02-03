QUINCY — Sandra Shore, director of the Quincy Regional Airport, submitted her resignation on Wednesday in order to continue her career in the St. Louis area.
In a letter to Quincy Mayor Mike Troup, Shore said her resignation will be effective Feb. 21 and she truly appreciated the opportunity afforded to her in Quincy.
“I am proud of the progress that has been made at the Quincy Regional Airport, including the upcoming airfield improvements, hangar, expansions and ongoing economic impact the airport provides,” Shore wrote. “I understand filling this role can be difficult due to its specialized nature and am willing to assist the city during that interim period until a new director has been appointed.”
Shore started as airport director in October 2018.
Troup said that when you look at all of the airport projects over the last few years, along with the state and federal funding acquired to make the projects possible, Shore has done a phenomenal job as airport director.
Troup added that he will work with Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, who chairs the Quincy Aeronautics Committee, and Quincy Human Resources Director Carrie Potter to find a replacement for Shore.
“To me, this is a critical position,” Troup said. “With all the projects going on, we need another professional within the airport management arena so we’re going to do a wide search to try and find the most qualified candidate to come to Quincy.”
During Wednesday’s Quincy Aeronautics Committee meeting, Shore provided an update to the airport’s $30 million runway project.
The committee recommended the advancement of a construction contract for the second phase of the project. With the City Council’s recommendation on Monday, this will put the first and second phases of the project to be finished this year, Shore said.
“Everything should be in place to break ground as soon as the weather changes,” Shore said.
Project manager Randy Vogel said the first phase, which includes the reconstruction of the main intersection of the airport’s primary and secondary runways, was anticipated to be finished last summer but delays in federal funding pushed the project back.
The second phase will involve elevating and reconstructing a portion of one of the runways and removing parallel taxiways.
Construction costs for this phase came in at about $6.7 million but Shore said the winning bid was well within the engineer’s estimate.
