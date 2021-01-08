QUINCY — The number of passengers flying out of Quincy Regional Airport dropped from 9,950 in 2019 to 4,684 in 2020, a 53% decrease, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Passenger boarding in Quincy was on the rise in the beginning of 2020, increasing 8% in January and 37% in February year-over-year. But once COVID-19 began to spread across the country, numbers decreased between 40% and 90% monthly for the rest of the year.
Although federal funding through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program is contingent upon airports hitting a 10,000-passenger threshold, Quincy Regional Airport Director Sandra Shore said Congress has passed legislation ensuring that funding will be based on 2019 passenger counts.
This will allow major capital projects, including a multimillion-dollar plan to reconstruct the airport’s largest runway, to proceed on schedule. Shore said construction is slated to begin this spring.
“We are looking at doing a $30 million-plus reconstruction,” Shore said.
“We’ve already secured $9 million of grant money for that project and we are excited for our ability to bring money into the community and have a strong economic impact in a time that we need it the most.”
Typically, if an eligible airport fails to hit the 10,000-passenger threshold, its eligible AIP funding drops from $1 million to $150,000.
“That’s why the 10,000 (passenger count) is so vital for us here,” Shore said.
However, Shore added that AIP funding is two-fold and there is also a discretionary portion of funding, which is prioritized based on safety, security and other factors.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said the airport is a huge economic engine for the community and the local area, and the city is still seeing a good balance of passengers from Chicago and St. Louis utilizing the airport.
“With the federal government giving airports like this a break from passenger quotas this year, I’m pretty confident funding will remain level not only for this year but for next year as well,” Moore said. “Hopefully, once travel opens back up, we’ll get back to that 10,000 number.”
Funding for the runway project will be 90% federal and 5% each from the state and the city. The city’s portion would be covered with a $1.5 million loan over 10 years.
For the second phase of the project, which would take place in 2022, the airport is seeking $14 million in FAA funding.