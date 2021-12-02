QUINCY — The Quincy Regional Airport is getting nearly $6 million for future projects.
Airport director Sandra Shore said the $5.9 million would go toward industrial park expansion, including a new T-hangar, taxiway and infrastructure to make any new hangars airport-accessible.
The money is part of a $94 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds announced Wednesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation.
“It’s great for us because these are very hard projects to fund at a local level so we always appreciate when the state rolls out a program that allows us to expand our facilities rather than maintain them,” Shore said.
Projects funded through this grant money would be revenue-generating through land and hangar leases, she added.
Including local contributions, there will be a roughly $105 million in public airports across Illinois. This represents the largest statewide capital investment program for airports in Illinois history, according to a release from the governor’s office.
“Crucially, these dollars are going first and foremost to projects that might not otherwise be eligible for the full federal funding that they need to finish,” Pritzker said in the release. “We want our airports throughout the state to be the best in the nation, and these airport grants are making a real difference.”
The future work at the Quincy airport would be independent of the airport’s $30 million runway project.
Last month, the Quincy City Council accepted a $565,000 contract with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly to provide engineering and planning services for the second phase of the runway project.
The first phase of the three-phase plan consists of the reconstruction of the main intersection of the airport’s primary and secondary runways and the removal of the airport’s third runway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.