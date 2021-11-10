QUINCY — A revised ward map for the city of Quincy based on 2020 Census data would affect three of the city’s seven wards.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said Monday that Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays has met with city aldermen for the last three weeks to make any revisions to the ward maps as a result of the Census.
According to 2020 Census data, Quincy lost about 1,200 residents. The most significant population changes occurred in Ward 2 and Ward 5.
“Some people moved into one of the wards and we’d lost some in the other,” Troup said. “We’ve got to try to balance out so each ward plus or minus 5% from each other so there’s a little tweaking that took place.”
Mays said Ward 2 on the west side of town lost about 870 people while while Ward 5 to the southeast gained about 730 people.
To keep each ward within a 5% margin of error, Mays said a precinct in Ward 5 at Wilmar Drive was moved to Ward 4. Since this change would make Ward 4 too big, all of the wards boundaries north of Broadway to Oak Street from 14th to 24th would be moved to Ward 2.
Mays said 636 in total were moved from Ward 5 to Ward 4 and 656 were moved from the fourth ward into Ward 2. This brings all seven wards within the five percent margin of error.
“The goal was to be as least disruptive as we possibly could especially given all that’s been going on with the Congressional maps, the state maps and the county and city maps in other parts of the state,” Mays said. “It’s usually a very disruptive, partisan process and we didn’t want it, the mayor did not want that (and) the council did not want that.”
As a home rule municipality, Quincy is not obligated to remap unless it changes the structure of its City Council.
“But it’s the right thing to do if you’re going to do it when the rest of the state is doing it and the county is doing it,” Mays said.
The Quincy City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance adopting the new ward maps during its Monday meeting. The council is expected to vote on the ordinance during its Nov. 22 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.