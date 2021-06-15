QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup announced Monday the formation of the Quincy Riverfront Development Foundation, which would be used to help secure private funding for riverfront development.
Troup said the foundation’s creation has been considered for months to help ensure that any economic development project related to the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan wasn’t contingent on funding from the city, Adams County or the park district.
“I know when I was campaigning, one of my big pushes (was that) we can’t expect the city, the county and the park district to be the sole funders,” Troup said. “We need to get dollars from private groups, and this give us a qualified foundation that people can make a contribution, get a tax deduction for that (and) it will be used for the Quincy riverfront project and that’s really all that the earmark is for.”
Although the foundation is meant to secure private donations, Troup added that the city will continue to pursue grant funding for projects.
“We’ll take money from any source we can but we wanted to make sure early on there was a mechanism to allow private people to make contributions,” Troup said.
The Quincy Riverfront Master Plan, which has received city council, county board and park district approval, features a number of projects broken up into eight phases that would include a riverwalk, interactive play area, fountain plaza, a courtesy dock, event plaza, a stage and access area, Maine Street improvements and trail connections.
According to the master plan, the total cost of planned projects over the next decade could be between $41 million and $49 million.
The development will be implemented in phases as funding becomes available and funding opportunities may dictate the ultimate order of implementation, the plan read.