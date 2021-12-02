QUINCY — After multiple meetings and several revisions, the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan Steering Committee accepting a governance plan for riverfront development opportunities on Thursday.
A group of nine board members for the proposed Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation would oversee 89 acres of Quincy Riverfront spanning from Kentucky to Spring, Third Street to the riverfront and the Maine Street right of way from the Third to Fourth.
Of the nine board members, two would be named by the city, two would be named by the Quincy Park District and two would be named by Adams County. No more than one elected member of each governing body would serve on the board.
The remaining three members would be at-large community members selected first by the steering committee and then by the board of directors. All board members must reside in Adams County.
Board members would be selected once the governance plan is approved by the Quincy City Council, Adams County Board and Quincy Park District.
Adams County Board member Bret Austin said he has talked with some board members and has heard little to no objection to the plan.
“There’s no guarantees of anything when you go back to elected bodies but by and large, with a lot of discussion at the Adams County level, everyone’s pretty positive about it,” Austin said.
Austin also thanked the riverfront subcommittee for their work in drafting the plan and said it was probably a good idea to concentrate to the discussion between a few steering committee representatives.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said he doesn’t anticipate the three governing bodies to vote on the plan until January.
Once they do, Bevelheimer said he likely will have to consult with Quincy’s legal department to determine how to establish the governance structure. One possibility would be the approval of an intergovernmental agreement.
