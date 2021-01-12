QUINCY — The third public participation opportunity for the development of the Quincy riverfront will begin on Wednesday with the launching of the Riverfront Master Plan’s StoryMap.
This unique digital tool allows the master plan’s design team to narrate the plan through the use of custom maps, illustrations and text. No download is required to view the StoryMap.
“We have received a tremendous amount of feedback and input from the community so far which is reflected in the design concepts our team is presenting in the StoryMap,” Bonnie Roy, lead landscape architect and planner with SWT Design, said in a news release. “We’re excited to see the community’s vision for the riverfront come into focus.”
In addition to the RiverMap, an accompanying Riverfront Concepts Survey will be available through Jan. 27 to offer the chance for public feedback.
The StoryMap will be available at quincyriverfront.com starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Residents can then participate in two Q-and-A sessions with the design team at 6 p.m. Wednesday and at noon Thursday. Both of these sessions will be broadcast live on the Quincy Right on Q Facebook page and recorded.
Links will be available at the Quincy Riverfront website.
Anyone wishing to submit a question in advance can email info@quincyriverfront.com.