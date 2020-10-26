QUINCY — An ordinance establishing salaries for certain elected officials in Quincy will set the same base rates and benefits for these official but will offer stipend opportunities for the treasurer and city clerk.
The ordinance, which must be adopted every four years, was up for second reading during Monday’s city council meeting.
Although the base salary and benefits would be the same for elected officials, Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said an amendment to the ordinance would allow the city clerk and treasurer to receive an additional stipend if they earn national or international certification.
The only three full-time elected office holders in Quincy are city clerk Jenny Hayden, Treasurer Linda Moore and Mayor Moore.
According to an employee compensation report for the 2020 fiscal year, Mayor Moore received $99,232.12 in gross pay, $9,878.18 in health benefits and $8,594.26 in pension benefits.
Treasurer Moore received $61,983.74 in gross pay in the 2020 fiscal year and the same amount in health benefits as the mayor but with no pension benefits.
Hayden received $64,027.02 in gross pay, the same health benefits as the mayor and treasurer and $5,520.88 in pension benefits.