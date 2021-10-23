QUINCY — Quincy officials are hoping to apply for another grant opportunity for a roughly $2.1 million streetscape project on Sixth Street by January after getting rejected for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant.
The Sixth Street Corridor project aims to establish an activity hub in downtown Quincy by improving pedestrian and bicycle traffic from Maine to Hampshire.
Last year, the City Council authorized a grant application for about $1.1 million in ITEP funding for the project.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said during Tuesday’s Quincy Next Streategic Plan Commission meeting that the city also would invest $1 million in tax increment financing dollars into the project.
“Unfortunately when all things were said and done, ITEP did not fund our project,” Bevelheimer said. “They funded mainly trail projects and not streetscape projects.”
Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said about 85% of ITEP-funded projects were trail projects. Only five or six streetscape projects statewide were selected.
However, Bevelheimer said there is another grant program that would offer funding for downtown areas and commercial corridors.
Staff will be meeting with downtown property owners next week and Bevelheimer said if they agree, the city will move forward with the new grant opportunity.
Applications for this new grant program are due in January
“We’re trying to spread our TIF dollars as far as we can and use grant dollars to pay for hopefully the lion’s share of this project,” Bevelheimer said.
