Quincy Service League is offering three scholarships of $1,000 for Adams County residents. These scholarships are funded by the profits from QSL’s annual Holiday Gift Show.
Applications are open to traditional and non-traditional students entering a two-year or four-year college, or schools for vocational/technical education.
Applications for those interested are available through area high school guidance counselors, local college admissions and financial aid offices or by emailing qslscholarship@gmail.com. Those interested in these scholarships can also find applications at quincyserviceleague.org.
All scholarship applications must be received by April 1, 2021.