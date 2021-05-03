QUINCY — Mike Troup was officially sworn in as Quincy’s newest mayor during a ceremony ahead of Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting.
Troup said there will be some big announcements this week, including the groundbreaking of the Quincy Regional Airport’s $30 million runway reconstruction project.
But once the city and county receives COVID relief funding in the coming weeks, Troup said the city will be able to address a number of other issues.
“Building on the city family foundation that was tested and strengthened by COVID, I will work closely with the county’s leadership to shape specific programs that fully restore our economic vitality and secure our future,” Troup said. “I have specific ideas on issues like the riverfront, safe housing, the city budget and gaming and will promote and entertain a dialogue on each of these issues and several others as we develop our agenda forward.”
Regarding current administrative staff, Troup said Jeff Mays will stay on as the director of administrative services, a new human resources employee will start May 17 and a new administrative assistant has been hired to replace Vicki Ebbing, who retired at the end of April.
Also sworn in were city clerk Laura Oakman, treasurer Linda Moore, Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, Alderman Parker Freiburg, R-3, and all sitting council members who won re-election.
One of the first actions taken by the new council was the approval of a low bid from Rees Construction for about $1.9 million for sidewalk construction and resurfacing work on and around North 12th Street.
The project will consist of sidewalk construction on North 12th between Seminary Road and Kochs Lane, construction of storm sewers and the resurfacing of Kochs Lane from U.S. Highway 24 to North 12th as well as some portions of North 12th.
The engineer’s estimate for the project was about $2.1 million.