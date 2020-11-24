QUINCY — At six months into the 2021 fiscal year, Quincy’s revenues are trending high than what was projected in the spring, which is allowing certain revenue amounts to be reinstated into this year’s budget.
Quincy Comptroller Sheri Ray said the 2021 budget was adopted with reduced revenues in anticipation of COVID-19 but was revised in June with further reductions after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shutdown efforts were announced.
But on Monday, the Quincy City Council approved an amendment to its fiscal 2021 budget that would reinstate revenues of around $1.8 million after reported revenues were more stable than the city’s projections.
Ray reported that the city’s sales tax, purchase tax, personal property replacement tax (PPRT) and income tax revenues were budgeted to decline by $3.5 million as compared to the 2020 fiscal year, which amounted to a roughly 13% decrease. But after seven months, these four revenue sources are down roughly $506,000, or roughly 3%, over last year.
“Things aren’t as bad as they seem,” Ray said.
After seven months, actual sales tax receipts are $979,000 over budget, which is due in part to a one-time adjustment of about $378,000 in May, according to Ray’s report. Ray said the adjustment was a one-time reimbursement from a major Quincy retailer but the reason behind the reimbursement is unclear.
Sales tax revenue compared with the same seven-month period last year cumulatively is up around $267,000, or 5%. Had the city not received the one-time adjustment, sales taxes would be down $111,000, or roughly 2%.
Purchase tax is $498,000, or around 11%, ahead of budget but is cumulatively down $239,000, or roughly 5%, over last fiscal year.
After the fourth of eight disbursements, PPRT is up $272,000, or close to 18%, over budget. However, it is behind by $541,000, or roughly 23%, from the same months a year ago.
Income tax revenue cumulatively is about $400,000, or about 18%, above budget but is down about $17,000 over last year.