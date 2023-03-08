QUINCY — A Quincy teen will spend nearly 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday in the murder of his grandfather.
Hayden Schmidt, 16, pleaded guilty to a single charge of first degree murder for the death of Robert Schmidt in February 2022.
Schmidt had been facing three counts of first degree murder with firearms enhancements, one count of robbery and one count of residential burglary. All five charges were dropped and replaced with the single first degree murder charge as part of the negotiated plea.
The charges stemmed from an incident on February 17, 2022. First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler said that following his arrest, Schmidt told Adams County Sheriff's investigators he went to his grandfather's home to steal guns. When his grandfather confronted him, Schmidt struck him, knocking him to the ground. When his grandfather tried to get up, Schmidt hit him again.
Eyler said officers with the Adams County Sheriff's Department found Robert Schmidt on his basement floor in a pool of blood.
Judge Tad Brenner accepted the negotiated plea deal and imposed the sentence of 27 years on Schmidt. Eyler said Schmidt would serve the first portion of the sentence in an Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice detention center before being transferred to a Department of Corrections prison. Eyler said the juvenile centers are able to hold him until he turns 21, but he'll likely be transferred when he turns 18.
During the sentencing, two members of Schmidt's family provided victims' impact statements. Three other were read by Eyler.
Ryan Schmidt, the victim's son and Hayden Schmidt's father, had to gather himself before speaking from the stand.
"I just don't understand it," Ryan said to Schmidt. "No one loved you more in this world."
He added that "you have taken away a lot of joy."
Schmidt's aunt, Lacey Schmidt, fought back tears as she addressed the court. She said her father, Robert, will now be known by people as a murder victim.
"I don't want that to be his legacy," she said.
Schmidt's great-aunt, Karen Waters, said in a written statement that culpability rested with Schmidt.
"I know you, Hayden, are responsible for your grandpa's death," her statement said. "You have cheated yourself out of a better life."
Todd Eyler took time to acknowledge the work of the Quincy Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff's Department for their efforts that led to a quick arrest in the case. Eyler specifically noted ACSD Sgt. Jake McMahon and his efforts to check on a neighbor when things seemed out of place at Robert Schmidt's home.
Schmidt showed no emotion throughout the sentencing, from the questions asked by Brenner to the emotional deliveries of his family members.
Brenner noted that the 27-year sentence is a 100% sentence. Schmidt was given credit for 382 days served while in the Adams County Jail.
The case against an alleged accomplice in the crime, Devere S. Gholston, is still pending in the courts.