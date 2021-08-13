Quincy teen sentenced to 20 years in 2019 shooting death

QUINCY — A Quincy teenager was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the 2019 shooting death of an 18-year-old Quincy man.
Roger Parker Jr., 18, entered the plea to a second degree murder charge for the death of Darrell Kelley Jr.
On Sept. 26, 2019, Quincy Police responded to the 600 block of Sycamore, where a man later identified as Kelley was suffering from a gunshot wound. Kelley was taken to Blessing Hospital, where he was pronounced dead as a result of three gunshot wounds.
Parker and Kelley were reportedly arguing leading up to the shooting, according to police.
Kelley's mother, Lindsey King-Kelley, said in a victim impact statement that her family's view of the world has completely changed following the loss of her son.
"Having a child murdered changes you," King-Kelley said. "It changes your soul."
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney office, said the 20-year maximum sentence is the only punishment approaching fairness and resembling justice. Although Parker himself was a previous victim of a gun crime, he still chose at 16 years old to carry a loaded firearm in the streets of Quincy, he added.
"One day, (Parker) will get to live his life again but D.J. Kelley won't get to have another Thanksgiving," Jones said. "He won't get to have another Christmas."
Parker's attorney, Matthew Radefeld, argued that Parker had a long history of being bullied and threatened by Kelley and Parker had acted under strong provocation. Therefore, he recommended a six-year sentence.
Parker told the Judge Amy Lannerd that he didn't want to recount the events that transpired again but apologized to Kelley's family for what occurred.
"It's not fair that this had to happen," Parker said.
Parker is credited with serving 695 days and his sentence will be eligible for day-for-day credit.