QUINCY — The city of Quincy has started its annual Fall Tree Planting Program.
With this program, residents and business owners can purchase a tree to be planted on the public right of way adjacent to their property.
Trees must be planted in the front yard and within 10 feet of the curb if there is no sidewalk. The city reserves the right to adjust the location or type of tree to make sure it does not interfere with water, gas or utilities
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said in 2022 alone, city crews removed more than 100 trees located on public right of way due to the trees creating safety hazards, interfering with utility services, or simply dying.
“The Fall Tree Planting Program helps replenish the city’s tree canopy each year,” Bevelheimer said in a statement announcing this year's program. “It’s a breath-taking view when you drive on some of our streets and experience that canopy of brightly colored leaves each fall. Efforts like the Fall Tree Planting Program are why Quincy has been recognized as a Tree City USA Community for more than 35 years and was recently awarded a Tree City USA Growth Award.”
Bevelheimer said Leffers Landscape & Nursery will provide the trees and plant them for the city.
“The company guarantees that the trees will bud out in the spring,” he said. “Beyond that, maintaining the trees will be the responsibility of the property owner. Young trees do require large amounts of water, especially during long periods of dry weather.”
Trees are available for $50 each and are available on a first come, first served basis. Residents can purchase trees between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on the third floor of the Quincy City Hall Annex, 706 Maine.
For more information on the program and the types of trees that are available, call Quincy’s planning and development department at 217-228-4515.
