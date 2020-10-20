QUINCY — The city of Quincy will consider earmarking a portion of its cannabis tax revenue to boost funding for the fix-or-flatten program in the coming weeks.
During Monday’s city council meeting, Alderwoman Tonia McKiernan suggested the drafting of an ordinance to allocate 25% of Quincy’s cannabis tax towards the fix-or-flatten program, which targets dilapidated properties in the city for repair or demolition.
In July, McKiernan said the city reported approximately $53,000 in cannabis tax revenue.
“There are more and more properties than what we have in the budget to take care of,” McKiernan said. “So if we’re able to get 25% of the cannabis tax, that would help to get a chunk of those taxes taken care of so we don’t have that blight in Quincy.”
Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development, said the fix-or-flatten program typically targets between 10 and 12 blighted properties each year but money is not the only factor limiting the number of cases the city can address each year. It also comes down to manpower.
Each property is assigned to one of three in-house attorneys. Each case costs about $2,000 in legal fees, Belvelheimer said.
Although the city typically budgets around $80,000 for the fix-or-flatten program annually, Bevelheimer said the fiscal 2021 budget requested $46,000 due to expected reductions in revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once drafted, McKiernan said she anticipates the ordinance to be submitted through a couple different committees.