QUINCY — A $79,500 contract with Blick’s Construction out of Quincy to demolish a building at 649 State, which has experienced two severe structure fires including one in May, was authorized by the City Council Tuesday
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the demolition costs for this property are significantly higher than the average cost to raze a property targeted by the city’s fix-or-flatten program. Therefore, the city needs to find ways to minimize situations where someone buys an uninsurable property only for it to be abandoned and demolished at the city’s expense.
“This is an expensive proposition for the city to absorb,” Troup said.
The council voted 10-1 in favor of the resolution with Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, voting no. Aldermen Mike Farha, R-4; Tony Sassen, R-4, and Mike Rein, R-5, were absent.
On May 18, Quincy firefighters responded to a reported three-alarm structure fire on the upper floor of the property. However, this was not the first major fire that damaged the building.
In October 2008, a structure fire killed three people in the building and left a firefighter injured, according to Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp.
The building was one of several properties purchased by the Calftown Corners development group, with Andy and Dana Caley as the owners of this specific property.
After the fire, the developers said they had planned to renovate the building, but it was uninsurable until the renovation was complete because of its existing issues. Early steps in the renovation had started, but the work was slated to being this summer.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the typical fix-or-flatten procedure once a court order is obtained is to demolish a building and send an invoice to the property owner that they have 30 days to pay the balance, which typically is not done.
Once the city files a lien against the property, it has the ability to wipe out any mortgages against the real estate and get a deed to the property so it can be turned around and sold.
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, said the city should explore the idea of putting liens on the personal property or other properties owned by negligent owners as a way to recuperate some losses so demolition costs don’t solely fall on the taxpayers.
“The taxpayers should not be taking on the total cost here, especially when there’s people out there that have the wherewithal outside of that property that we’re talking about to be able to pay some or all of these costs,” Bergman said.
Quincy Corporation Counsel Lonnie Dunn said the legal department is meeting with Quincy Treasurer Linda Moore this week to evaluate the lien and closure process for derelict properties.
