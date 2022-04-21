QUINCY — After eight years, the annual Midwest Peanut Pals Convention will return to Quincy.
Peanut Pals is a nationwide organization of collectors of memorabilia featuring Mr. Peanut, the century-old mascot of Planters peanuts.
The convention will be at Town and Country Inn and Suites, 110 N. 54th, and will be open to the public from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday for a swap meet.
JoAnn Cannell of Quincy, who hosts this year's convention and also hosted the 2014 convention held in Quincy, the event was going to be held in 2020 but it got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It looks like we're going to make it this time," Cannell said.
Cannell said her interest in collecting dates back to her childhood when Peanut Days events were held in the State and Eighth business district.
"My father and I ate a lot of peanuts and so my mother mailed in for the salt and pepper shakers and (other memorabilia) and those have always been in the house and I just was always interested in collecting the things," Cannell said.
But after scanning the internet, Cannell said she discovered the Peanut Pals and had been attending the Midwest conventions ever since.
Over the years, Mr. Peanut has appeared on countless products, such as nut dishes, rattles, toy train cars, knives and salt and pepper shakers. Cannell said some of these items can go for hundreds of dollars.
Currently, Cannell anticipates about 32 people are coming to the convention. Some of these collectors are traveling from as far as Virgina to attend, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.