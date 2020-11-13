QUINCY — The city of Quincy is set to receive $67,201 as of part of $112 million in funding from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.
The money will go toward the replacement of a service truck to haul parts and run service calls for buses and to replace an administrative vehicle that delivers bus passes to vendors, attend sales calls for services and facilitate all types of services and conferences.
“Transit in our downstate communities can be a lifeline for getting to work or school, a doctor’s appointment or a trip to the grocery store,” Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a news release. “This funding through Rebuild Illinois means these providers finally will have the resources they need to improve service in communities that have not seen this type of investment for many years.”
Rebuild Illinois has identified a total of $4.5 billion, $3 billion in bonding and $1.5 billion in new pay-as-you-go funding, to invest in transit throughout the state. This is the first installment of $355 million in grant funding over three cycles to transit providers outside the Chicago area. The next calls for proposals on the remaining funds will be in 2021 and 2023.