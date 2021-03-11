QUINCY — The 2020 Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau report showed a sharp decrease in revenue through the COVID-19 pandemic but a large increase in social media activity.
The bureau’s annual budget in 2020 was $173,000, which is about $124,000 less than the previous year.
Holly Cain, executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said a majority of this deficit came from a reduction to a local tourism and convention bureau grant offered by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The amount of this incentive-based grant depends on a number of factors, including the prior year’s population and corresponding restaurant taxes.
“Hotels were down so much that the revenues just weren’t there,” Cain said.
In 2020, the bureau received a DCEO grant worth about $80,000, which is close to $73,000 less than the previous year’s grant. Cain said the bureau is budgeting for the same amount for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
However, one statistic that showed improvement was the bureau’s social media presence.
The bureau’s Facebook followers went up 16%, Instagram followers went up 12% and the number of e-newsletter subscribers went up 10%.
Cain attributed part of this success to constantly updating local restaurant lists with information about curbside or outdoor dining.
“We were able to get the message out to our locals and to encourage visitations to local businesses that really needed the boost due to all the mandates and shutdowns,” Cain said.
Although state funding for tourism remains limited to essential uses, Cain said revenue from the city’s 1% food and beverage tax will allow the bureau to continue advertising next fiscal year.
In the coming months, Cain said the bureau is working to finalize details of its Gateway to Freedom driving tour. The tour highlights the numerous times Quincy has offered refuge to travelers, including during the Potawatomi Trail of Death and along the Underground Railroad.
The bureau also has added a sixth winery to the Mississippi Valley Wine Trail: Press House Winery in Nauvoo. Updates also are being made to the 1930s Ag Museum in Quincy, which Cain said is a hidden gem of the community.
Cain also highlighted a pair of high resolution cameras that are streaming the train station 24 hours a day as a great pitching point for tourism. The cameras were installed through a partnership with Virtual Railfan Inc., which has helped to set up live streams of popular railroad locations across the country.
“Instead of chasing potential tourists, you have an audience of millions who are flocking to you,” Mike Cyr, president and CEO of Virtual Railfan, said in a news release.
Since their installation last May, Cain said over 1 million people have tuned in.