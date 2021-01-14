QUINCY — As of Thursday, Quincy Transit Lines has received about $500,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, And Economic Security, or CARES, funding from the state, according to director Marty Stegeman.
Although the local transportation service is still owed $2.2 million, Stegeman said this recent payout will keep Quincy Transit Lines in good shape through the end of March.
During a conference call without about 50 various agencies on Wednesday, Stegeman said state officials indicated that additional funding would be released soon.
“It appears that it’s going to be paid more regularly and consistently,” Stegeman said.
The delayed release of federal CARES funding by the state has been a burden on Quincy Transit Lines for months.
Although the transit services applied for federal CARES funding in July, the application would not be approved until September. With the CARES money tied up, Quincy Transit Lines had to request a $1.25 million general fund loan from the city to cover operating expenses through October.
The Quincy City Council would authorize another $250,000 loan to carry the transit service through mid-November and approve another $200,000 loan to take the service through the end of 2020.