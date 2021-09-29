QUINCY — Marty Stegeman, director of Quincy Transit Lines, announced Monday that his department would be able to pay off its loan debt to the city this week.
Last year, Quincy Transit Lines accumulated about $1.7 million in loan debt while waiting for federal CARES funding to be released by the state.
But on Tuesday, Stegeman said the money finally came in.
“I do sincerely appreciate the support from everybody on the council and the administration,” Stegeman said during Monday’s council meeting. “You took a risk on us to the tune of about $1.7 million.”
The warrant was for $1.3 million, which Stegeman said will pay down the remaining $1.195 million balance.
Initially, Quincy Transit Lines received a $1.25 million general fund loan from the city to cover operating expenses through the end of October. But when the CARES funding never came, the city took out a $250,000 loan to get through until mid-November followed by a $200,000 loan to get to the end of 2020.
However, Stegeman said based on his department’s current financial status, he shouldn’t have to request a loan for the 2022 fiscal year.
Stegeman had said that in previous years, Quincy Transit Lines would borrow about $750,000 from the city, which is paid back in full once grant funding starts to roll in.