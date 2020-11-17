QUINCY — Should Quincy Transit Lines not receive more than $2.2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, relief approved by the state of Illinois soon, director Marty Stegeman said some difficult discussions about operations may have to be made.
The transit service submitted an application for federal CARES funding in July and after multiple revisions, the application was approved by the state in September. The pending application amount is for $2,261,960.
Stegeman had said in a letter to the City Council dated Oct. 8 that Quincy Transit Lines’ current $1.25 million general fund loan would be exhausted by the end of October. The council authorized an additional $250,000 loan in mid-October, which Stegeman had said would cover operational expenses through mid-November.
“We’re about two weeks out from being out of that additional money and having to look at what we’re going to do with operation (expenses) and determining how we’re going to handle that,” Stegeman said.
Quincy Transit Lines operates eight fixed-route buses Monday through Friday and two fixed-route buses on Saturday and Sunday. It also operates four paratransit buses and four senior citizen vans Monday through Friday and one paratransit bus Saturdays and Sundays.
Should CARES funding not be released in the next couple of weeks and the city council is unable to offer another loan at a full operating level, Stegeman said it is a possibility these transit services could be reduced.
Stegeman said in years past, Quincy Transit Lines typically borrows $750,000 from the city, which is paid back in full once grant funding starts to roll in. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, things have gotten more complicated.
“It’s just a lot more convoluted than what we are typically dealing with,” Stegeman said. “We’re doing everything we can to try and work through this.”
During Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting, Stegeman said he remains in contact with state officials and local lawmakers about the status of the CARES funding.