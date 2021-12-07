QUINCY — The Quincy Tree Commission joined Mayor Mike Troup at the Bill Klingner Trail on Tuesday for a tree planting ceremony in honor of Arbor Day.
Although Arbor Day is commemorated on the final Friday of April each year, Troup said a late fall planting will give a tree an extra growing season before the stresses of summer.
Cooler temperatures and precipitation will allow the tree to establish its roots ahead of the extreme heat and drought conditions of summer, he added.
In years past, the Tree Commission has planted trees at local elementary schools and Washington Park.
Bill Klingner Trail was chosen this year to highlight the continued progress on the path, according to Troup. The tree will be on the portion of the trail next to the Sunset Cemetery.
A Royal Raindrop Crabapple tree was planted on the trail.
For 35 years, Quincy has been designated as a Tree City USA, which stipulates that a community must celebrate Arbor Day, have a community tree ordinance, maintain a Tree Commission and spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.