QUINCY — The Illinois Veterans Home welcomed Air Force Master Sgt. Carl Christner as its keynote speaker during its annual Veterans Day program Wednesday morning, which went virtual this year.
Veterans Home Administrator Troy Culbertson said staff thought creatively on how it could bring a time for reflection for Veterans Day.
“We did this for Memorial Day as well, and we had a wonderful Memorial Day program,” Culbertson said. “We reverted back to the old caisson and went from one unit to the other. We had a lot of people say that was very moving to them, especially in a year like this that has a lot of craziness to it.”
Whether veterans live on campus or in the community, staff knew that it was important to offer a program this year.
“It’s kind a different tune, but we still need to do what we can,” Culbertson said.
Christner said he was very humbled to be counted among the nation’s many veterans and that you need to look no further than the Illinois Veterans Home to find people worthy of admiration and deserving of the title of hero.
“But as far as I’m concerned, putting on the uniform and raising the right hand and reciting the oath of allegiance makes them worthy of our deepest gratitude,” Christner said. “I challenge you all to get to know these veterans. Volumes can be written about what they’ve experienced and accomplished.”
Christner enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1985 and completed basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. While there, Christner said he learned a few “nuggets of wisdom”: that he was no longer a human being but a worthless maggot unworthy of the oxygen he breathed, that the world doesn’t revolve around him and that there were no individuals in the Air Force.
“No one succeeds in the Air Force or military on their own,” Christner said. “You succeed as a unit. It is that harsh treatment and that breakdown of the individual that I mentioned previously that paves the road to mission success and ultimately ensures that national security is maintained.”
Following his training, Christner was assigned to command posts in Utah and Colorado and was assigned overseas to the Netherlands and South Korea. Through his military career, Christner received numerous commendations, including the Defense Meritorious Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal and Air Force Achievement Medal.
After retiring in 2007, Christner has worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections, the city of Hannibal and currently the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway. He also was post commander of the VFW Post 2486 from 2010 to 2014.
“Some veterans have the visible damage of their service while others suffer silently from the horrors they have experienced while others are blessed to be unharmed,” Christner said. “Through it all, each are welcomed into the brotherhood of veterans.”
Following Christner’s speech was a wreath-laying ceremony in memory of all veterans followed by a moment of silence at 11 a.m. and a rifle salute.