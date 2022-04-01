QUINCY — A Quincy woman charged in connection with a November carjacking and home invasion is expected to receive a 40-year prison sentence under a negotiated plea deal entered on Friday.
Karen D. Blackledge, 33, was facing two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary along with Bradley S. Yohn in the Nov. 9 incident.
Yohn allegedly used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap a woman and then he reportedly forced his way into the woman’s home while using a knife.
Blackledge is being charged on an accountability theory, meaning she aided Yohn.
Blackledge pleaded guilty to one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault under the plea deal. Each count will carry a penalty of 20 years.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 5.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, said the court is expected to hear several victim impact statements from the victim's family.