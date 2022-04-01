Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.