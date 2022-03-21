QUINCY — A Quincy woman was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for her role in a 2020 shooting outside Liberty.
Kayla L. Obert, 30, faced up to 12 years in prison when she was sentenced Monday in the March 4, 2020 incident. She pleaded guilty in November to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
As part of her plea agreement, one count of first-degree attempted murder was dropped.
Obert and Gabriel D. Alvord were arrested shortly after the Adams County Sheriff’s Department said it received a report of shots fired in the area of East 2100th Street and North 1050th Avenue. The man who was uninjured told sheriff’s deputies that he was shot at as he stood near his vehicle at his home. At least six shots were fired.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said Obert was not an innocent victim mixed up in the crime and that text messages between her and Alvord show she wanted the man, who is the father of two of her children, dead.
"Ms. Obert may not be as equally responsible but is also extremely responsible," Jones said.
Obert spoke in court and apologized for her lack of judgment and asked for the opportunity help fix her torn family. Obert's mother, Kerrie Zanger, and several colleagues also spoke in support of probation.
"I can't change that," Obert said ahead of the sentencing. "All I'm asking is to have the option to fix some of that."
Judge Amy Lannerd said she believed Obert acted as the catalyst of why Alvord fired the shots and that probation would be inconsistent with the pursuit of justice in this incident.
Obert must serve at least 85% of her sentence before she is eligible for parole. She received credit for serving seven days in the Adams County Jail.
Alvord, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted murder in July 2020 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison the following month.