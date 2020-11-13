QUINCY -- Weekly yard waste collections in Quincy will end for the season on Dec. 11.
However, Evans Recycling, 711 W. Radio Road, will remain open through the winter for property owners to drop off their yard waste. Hours of operation are currently from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
But starting Dec. 1 and lasting through March 15, hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evans Recycling also will be open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon starting Dec. 24 and lasting through March 15. The site will be closed on Sundays starting Dec. 6.
The disposal site will be closed for Quincy property owners to drop off yard waste on New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Property owners must show a proof of address when entering the site.
For more information on Quincy's yard waste collection procedures, visit quincyil.gov.