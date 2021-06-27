QUINCY — A series of Quincy zoning amendments addressing solar energy systems and other recurring issues will be the subject of an upcoming public hearing in July.
During Tuesday’s Plan Commission meeting, Community Development Planner Jason Parrott outlined the proposed amendments.
The most substantial change deals with solar power in various zoning districts within the city.
Since there is no city ordinance related to solar power, Parott said solar energy proposals were treated as accessory structures. Therefore, staff used similar language to codify an ordinance for solar photovoltaic power systems.
The change also required the issuance of a certificate of appropriateness from the Quincy Historic Preservation Commission to ensure that any solar power system adheres to the historic nature of any landmark or local historic district in Quincy.
“If we’re going to install a solar array at a historic home, whether it be on the roof or in the yard, that would have to be signed off from the commission,” Parrott said.
Staff also are recommending an amendment for site development and construction requirements which would limit acceptable dust-free surfaces to concrete, asphalt or oil and chip.
Any other pavement surface must be approved by Quincy’s Department of Engineering as begin capable of providing a dust-free surface.
Parrott said the use of an unapproved dust-free surface is not common but the ordinance change is anticipation of technology changes in the future.
Another amendment seeks to reduce the number of copies of preliminary plans and applications a petitioner must prepare for the plan commission or city council.
City code currently requires eight to 10 paper copies of a document but the amendment would reduce that number to four paper copies and one electronic copy.
“There’s just no need for that many (copies) anymore because so much is distributed electronically,” Parrott said.
The fourth zoning amendment revises the definition of a front yard on corner lots, which would make it easier to determine proper setbacks for construction projects.
A public hearing on the zoning changes is expected to take place during the Quincy Plan Commission’s next meeting July 27.