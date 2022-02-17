QUINCY — Quincy’s new boxing club brought home gold after bouts in St. Charles, Mo. on Saturday, with three out of five competing club members winning their respective matches in age, weight, and experience classes.
The Halyard ‘44 Boxing Club — named after a little-known WWII mission to save more than 500 American pilots and aircrews that had been shot down over Nazi-occupied Serbia in 1944 — was started by coach Dejan Cvetkovic in 2021 after Cvetkovic gave some lessons to some friends that wanted pointers.
“It’s not just about helping kids be better boxers,” Cvetkovic said in a statement announcing the weekend’s results. “We want to help make them better people.”
The club trains at the Quincy Family YMCA on Monday through Thursday evenings. Cvetkovic was a boxing title-holder in his home country of Serbia. The club continues to seek sponsorship for equipment, uniforms, and possible local events in the future.
“The club is growing quickly and our needs are growing as well,” Cvetkovic said. “Equipment and uniforms are expensive, and the parents have helped with a lot of our needs. We do not want the lack of financial ability to be a deterrent to participation and safety equipment is vital.”
The Halyard ‘44 Boxing Club is sanctioned by USA Boxing and the Illinois Boxing Committee. Cvetkovic said he hopes to bring a sanctioned event to Quincy in the near future.
“It would be a good event to draw in visitors to Quincy,” he said.
For more information on the club or to sponsor equipment or events, please contact Cvetkovic at tuckey2016@icloud.com or contact the Quincy YMCA.
