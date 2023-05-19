QUINCY — Street repairs that began Friday on Quintron Way in Quincy will keep the street closed through Tuesday.
Quintron Way between 18th and 24th streets was closed at 9 a.m. Friday with worked expected to be done Friday afternoon. The City's Public Works Department said the repairs will now have the street closed to through traffic until 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
