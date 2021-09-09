Ratskeller owners targeting mid-October opening following Oktoberfest tasting

QUINCY — In the late 19th century, a ratskeller was a popular German establishment typically located in the basement of a town hall or council building.
Usually a bar or restaurant, these businesses eventually were adopted in North America and now can be found across the country.
To pay tribute to Quincy’s German history and community, Dick Brothers Brewery Inc. co-owners Mark Krogman and Bret Austin are hoping to have a soft opening of their own Ratskeller on 929 York on Sept. 24 before hosting a craft beer tasting during Quincy’s eighth annual Oktoberfest sponsored by the Rotary Club of Quincy.
After Oktoberfest, Austin said Ratskeller will be closed for a couple of weeks to finish construction at which point the bar hopefully will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting Oct. 15.
The term Ratskeller is derived from the German words “Rathaus,” meaning a town hall, and “Keller,” meaning a cellar. Krogman said the idea was for German employees to be able to go to the basement of their place of business to have a drink once they were off the clock.
“We thought it was very fitting for that (Ratskeller) name here since this is an all-German district (and) all this was built by Germans,” Krogman said. “German immigrants came over here and that’s how it began with everything German so we wanted something to be true to that narrative.”
Austin said the Sept. 24 soft opening will be for family and friends but the Sept. 25 tasting will be open for a $10 cover charge at the door. A separate private party also will be held Sept. 26.
Although the bar would be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Austin said it may be closed as part of a private event rental that could incorporate the 5,000-square-foot Stock House venue and the adjacent Museum Room within the Dick Brothers Brewery Complex.
“It’s not going to be an everyday bar,” Austin said.
In addition to imported German beer, Krogman said the bar will offer traditional cocktails like Manhattans.
“I think one thing that the community will be very intrigued about is we’re very likely to have Dick Brothers beer back on tap in Dick Brothers brewery,” Krogman said. “We’re going to try to bring back some of those recipes as close as we can under that name.”
The capacity will be 82 people but depending on the success, Austin said he is open to expansion. Although the Ratskeller won’t offer food once it opens, Austin said appetizers may be offered down the road.