Recyclables redux: Public comments oppose move to drop-off sites

City of Quincy's Danny Valentine tosses a bin of recyclables into a recycling truck in Quincy on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. The city of Quincy is considering a plan to eliminate curbside recycling pickup.

 H-W File Photo/Katelyn Metzger

QUINCY — Public comment about the first reading of an ordinance that would alter the collection of recyclable materials took center stage at Monday night’s City Council meeting, and the prevailing opinion throughout is that the city needs at least one more public session to discuss the matter before a final vote is cast.

Mary Lou Klein, president of the Adams County League of Women Voters, was the sixth speaker opposed to the proposed implementation of three centrally located drop-off sites.

