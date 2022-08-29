Recyclables redux: Public comments oppose move to drop-off sites

QUINCY — Public comment about the first reading of an ordinance that would alter the collection of recyclable materials took center stage at Monday night’s City Council meeting, and the prevailing opinion throughout is that the city needs at least one more public session to discuss the matter before a final vote is cast.
Mary Lou Klein, president of the Adams County League of Women Voters, was the sixth speaker opposed to the proposed implementation of three centrally located drop-off sites.
Klein, as did the other five speakers, expressed a desire to retain curbside collection of recyclables if even on an every-other-week basis.
“This summer the city held a single public meeting to present two options,” Klein said. “Bins are not accessible for those who don’t have cars or cannot drive. The elderly would be approaching (the bins) with canes and walkers, in bad and good weather. What if the bins are full when you get there? Traffic lines to drop off the material?”
City Engineer Jeffrey Conte and Mayor Mike Troup both referred to the increasing cost of collecting recyclables.
“It’s a complicated issue,” Troup said afterward. “No matter what we do, we’re going to be spending money to continue recycling. We want to do it in some fashion, as long as it is affordable long term.
“Based on some of the studies we were presented, the information has shown that having bins in locations throughout the community – we believe – will increase the amount of tonnage of recycling and at the same time decrease the cost to the city.”
Conte cited an immediate need to replace three city-owned trucks at a cost of $1 million, and that the healthy, repair-free life span of one of those trucks is seven years. He said the city will incur a start-up cost of approximately $100,000 per collection site for the bins, access platforms, security cameras and pavement striping for traffic patterns.
Troup said he will try to schedule another public session prior to the third reading of the ordinance, which is scheduled for Sept. 12.
• The City Council adopted a resolution to change the annual citywide cleanup in late September from one day to a weeklong collection, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, with the possibility of extending the collection to 5 p.m. on one of the five days. This year the cleanup will take place Sept. 26-30.
• Interim airport manager Gabe Hanafin said Monday that they city’s recommendation of Southern Airways Express as an Essential Air Service (EAS) replacement for Cape Air has been received by the U.S. Department of Transportation, and that he expects the DOT to act on that recommendation in the next two to three months.
“But we’re in a different and unprecedented situation (right now), so I don’t know if that will affect their internal timeline or,” Hanifan said. “I think it’s safe to say we’re a couple of months out from seeing new service (at Quincy Regional Airport).”
Cape Air has cut its service in half over the past three months. For example, Hanifan said in May that Cape Air reported 711 boardings, or enplanements, at Baldwin Field. In June that number dropped to 606; in July, it was 384.
"That last number is obviously quite low," Hanifan said, "because Cape Air has basically cuts its flights in half."
Hanifan, the interim airport director for the past six months, also does not plan to apply for director’s position.
“I think the city is wanting to go a different direction, which is fine,” Hanifan said.
Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said several recent applications indicate competition for the airport director position will be keen.
"We really want to fill (the position) on a permanent basis with as high a quality candidate as we can get, as quickly as we can get it. It’s a top priority," Mays said.
• Audrey Rees has been hired as administrative assistant to Mayor Troup. A former teacher in the Camp Point school district, Rees replaced Alyssa Ramsey in July.
“Audrey has a very good public presence and her empathetic approach to the job is just what we needed,” Mays said. “Audrey always has a smile on her face, and is willing to assist the public in any way she can.”
• Mark Freiburg was appointed to the Police Pension Fund Board of Trustees for a two-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.