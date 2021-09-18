Red, White and Back the Blue Festival returns to Washington Park

QUINCY — Donna Derhake said she has wanted to attend the Quincy’s Red, White and Back the Blue Festival in the past but the schedule of her daughter, who is a 13-year veteran of the Quincy Police Department, hasn’t always aligned.
But as her grandchildren attempted to drag her away to have their faces painted during the fourth annual celebration on Saturday, Derhake said the festival is an important event for Quincy.
“We definitely need to support all first responders and this is a good way to get the kids out and show what the officers do,” Derhake said.
Event organizer Crystal Barry said the festival, which was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditionally was held in July but was pushed back to September this year to avoid the summer heat and to avoid any conflicts with the Fourth of July holiday.
Although the festival originally was meant to honor Quincy’s police officers, Barry said the event’s purpose expanded to include all first responders.
“We have such a great community here and we want (first responders) to know that we support them and we want to support them and let them know that we trust the decisions that they have to make every day,” Barry said. “And without them, we wouldn’t be in the community that we’re in and enjoying the freedoms that we have in our community today.”
Barry said the first half of the day is meant to be family friendly and give children the opportunity to interact with first responders. Police and fire vehicles were on display and a Quincy K-9 unit provided a demonstration on how the department’s dogs take down an suspect and identify narcotics.
Children also were treated to a magic show, balloon animals and face painting.
Although most of the event’s sponsors were the same, Barry said the Quincy Children’s Museum reached out to volunteer for the first time.
In the evening, first responders and their immediately families were treated to a free dinner plus a live performance from local band Pepper Spray.
Attendees also had the opportunity to purchase T-shirts, which helps to fund future festivals, and participate in raffles.
In the past, Barry said profits from the raffle would go to either the police and fire department for events such as holiday parties. But this year, proceeds will go to the upcoming Quincy Cops Care food drive.
“It’s a tradition that the Quincy Police Department does every November the week of Thanksgiving,” Barry said. “They bag up groceries and they deliver it to different residents in Quincy and so we’re supporting that with the raffle this year.”