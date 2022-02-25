Redevelopment agreement narrows list of possible retailers at Kmart property

QUINCY — Although lips are sealed on which retailer could be operating in the former Kmart building at 3701 Broadway as early as April of next year, the city’s redevelopment agreement narrows the possibilities to companies making more than $50 billion in aggregate sales.
Under the redevelopment and sales tax rebate agreement, which was approved by the Quincy City Council on Tuesday, a retailer occupying the Kmart building also must be a Fortune 500 company, have 500 stores nationwide, have at least 20 stores in Illinois and be one of the top 20 retail producers in the country.
The retailer requirements for the Kmart building are much more restrictive than those for the retail sales tax incentives approved by the city in 2020 to attract big box retail stores to Quincy.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the redevelopment agreement was structured to ensure that the space would not be filled with a grocery operator.
“Part of this is we didn’t need another Hy-Vee or Aldi or Wal-Mart,” Troup said.
Retailers that would meet these requirements include Costco and Target.
Troup said a non-disclosure agreement between the retailer and the developer, Quincy Development Partners LLC out of Northbrook, currently prevents the disclosure of the new retailer.
Under the sales tax rebate portion of the agreement, the first $2 million in sales tax revenue generated would be split 50-50 between the city and the developer. The next $3.25 million in sales tax revenue would go entirely to the city.
If a business operating in the Kmart building earns more than $50 million in a year, any tax revenue collected over that $50 million cap also would be split 50-50 between the city and the developer.
The incentive would come out of the city’s 1% food and beverage tax.
Although the agreement stipulates that the city would be obligated to pay the incentives out of its Development Incentive Fund or other accounts should the food and beverage tax revenue not be sufficient, Troup said the city has ample tax revenue for the agreement.
