QUINCY — The Quincy Finance Committee agreed Monday to give the full city council a chance to discuss the repeal or repurposing of a controversial 1% food and beverage tax, which was narrowly approved in November 2019.
The collection of this new tax revenue was meant to begin in May but was postponed to January in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, said the community that existed when the tax was approved last year is vastly different than the current community, which has been burdened by government shutdowns and business restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Several (businesses) are seriously thinking about shutting down forever, permanently, and moving on and that would be a sad day,” Rein said. “It would change the whole environment here in Quincy if that kind of a thing happened.”
Therefore, Rein said he would be open to repealing the tax or repurposing the tax revenue to cover legacy expenses as opposed to new economic development initiatives. Repealing the tax or repurposing the use of the revenue would require 10 votes from the council.
The tax was passed with the intention of funding new initiatives within the 45x30 Plan, a multi-faceted effort to grow the city’s population to 45,000 by 2030. Tax revenue generated from the food and beverage tax was estimated at $700,000 per year.
Under this plan, the city of Quincy would offer three retail incentive programs, which would offer sales tax reimbursements to eligible local businesses and establish a locally administered grant for retailers who would take the place of now closed major retailers in the Quincy Mall or storefronts along Broadway.
Jeff Mays, director of administrative services, said the city needs to stay on course and implement these new programs.
“The tourism budget is worse than it was before,” Mays said. “The governor took half of the state’s tourism dollars and put it to a mask promotion so we have half of what we had to promote Quincy and western Illinois and that’s a significant change from when this passed.”
“We’ve lost, in the last year, $1.9 million in assessed value from five anchor stores,” he added. “I’d say it’s even more compelling to get the retail incentive program going.”