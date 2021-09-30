Regional town hall hosted by Sen. Jil Tracy addresses mandates

QUINCY — Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, hosted a regional town hall meeting at John Wood Community College on Thursday, where attendees asked about a variety of subjects, including vaccine mandates related to COVID-19
Tracy was joined by Sens. Win Stoller of Germantown Hills, Neil Anderson of Andalusia and Steve McClure of Springfield to better understand the issues facing residents of west central Illinois.
Tracy said this format of holding a regional listening tour is a new venture for Senate Republicans.
“Illinoisans are very frustrated right now about many things,” Tracy said. “I mean there’s national events that are concerning but statewide through the pandemic, they are very frustrated and confused and so we thought this would be a way to assure the public we are listening (and) trying to find solutions for their needs and issues.”
The legislators addressed a variety of topics from crime to redistricting but when the floor opened up to questions, the first inquiry was about how to each senator planned to support health care employees, prison employees and teachers from vaccination mandates.
On Monday, employees of Blessing Hospital and Quincy Medical Group facing the possibility of termination over their moral objection to COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements filed litigation to bar the health care providers from practicing these vaccination procedures and to prevent employees from being terminated or disciplined over their refusal to be vaccinated or tested.
A temporary restraining order against Blessing’s and QMG’s enforcement of vaccination requirements was issued on Thursday.
Tracy said there has been talk when the legislature returns for its veto session that vaccination requirements may get brought up because of the opposition from employees.
“It’s a tough time for employers as well as employees,” Tracy said. “They’re put in a box, schools are being threatened with losing their accreditation and funding.”
“It’s very scary (and) no one knows the right way,” she added. “If the governor would just bring us back and let us be part of the process, I think we would see a lot more improvements.”
Tracy said she has referred employees with concerns over vaccine requirements to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act, which offers protections against discrimination of those who refused to receive or obtain and particular form of health care service contrary to their conscience.
In order for attendees to stay more involved in government matters in Springfield, the senators recommended filling out witness forms for or against bills that have been filed. They also encouraged residents to email and call their local lawmakers with their concerns.
Anderson said people calling in numbers can make a difference.
“Don’t ever underestimate your ability as a citizen calling your legislators and telling you how you feel,” Anderson said. “It does make a difference.”