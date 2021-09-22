QUINCY — A heavily debated ordinance seeking to create a registration process for Quincy’s rental property owners has received more than 40 letters of support from health care organizations, education officials and other advocacy groups.
The ordinance has undergone significant changes over the past few weeks as members of the Quincy Rental Property Registration Committee debated the issue. In response to opposition from numerous property owners, several key elements were removed from the ordinance, including a self-certification program that would be enforced under penalty of perjury.
Kevin Krummel, who serves on the Quincy Safe and Liveable Housing Committee, said his organization has been communicating with the city since 2019 about the need to focus on rental property conditions.
For additional input, Krummel said the committee reached out to local health care providers such as Blessing Hospital and Quincy Medical Group and eventually social service agencies.
“We learned that each of these clinical organizations felt that poor housing conditions contributed to poor family health situations,” Krummel said.
Blessing Health System President Maureen Kahn wrote in her letter of support that she knows firsthand the negative effects subpar housing can have on students and families.
“Substandard housing conditions can cause or exacerbate children’s health problems such as childhood lead poisoning, asthma and other respiratory conditions resulting from an exposure to mold and pests,” Kahn wrote. “This will result in more absences for students living in these unhealthy situations and impact student learning.”
Additional supporters of a registration ordinance include the Adams County Health Department, Chaddock, Quincy Housing Authority, Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb, the Quincy Public Schools Board of Education, the United Way of Adams County, Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials and the YWCA.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he is optimistic about the passage of the ordinance.
“I think we ended up with a better document,” Troup said. “(It’s) something that everybody that was on that special committee endorsed and recommended.”