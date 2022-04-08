Remaining Quincy Riverfront Corporation board members selected

QUINCY — As its last act, the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan Steering Committee appointed the last three at-large community members for its riverfront development corporation on Thursday.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer a list of candidates was compiled from stakeholders involved with the creation of the master plan.
“I made sure I explained to them that I wasn’t selecting them,” Bevelheimer said. “I was calling to make sure they were willing to serve.”
Each board member was then asked to selected three candidates from a list of 11 members.
Quincy Boat Club member Jeff Grimm, Quincy Brewing Co. owner Tieraney Craig and Melanie Allen of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce received the most votes and were appointed by the steering committee without opposition.
They join Park Board member Jeff Steinkamp, State Street Bank President Mike Mahair, Adams County Board member Dave Bellis, Duane Venvertloh, Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, and Rick Ehrhart.
Bevelheimer said the board will be responsible for guiding the implementation of the riverfront master plan.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup also provided an update on the burial of Ameren power lines along the riverfront, which is one of the preliminary steps of development.
On Thursday, Troup said the city submitted an application for a $1 million grant for the project through U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin’s office.
Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, helped to acquire a $350,000 Illinois Capital grant for the project. Ameren also will invest between $500,000 and $700,000 for the work.
Because the project is shovel ready and has a partner in Ameren, Troup said it has a higher probability of gaining grant funding.
