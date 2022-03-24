QUINCY — A Quincy Riverfront Master Plan Steering Committee meeting is being scheduled next month to select the three remaining members of the Riverfront Economic Development Corp. board.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. April 7 at Quincy City Hall.
The nine-member board will oversee the development of 89 acres of Quincy Riverfront spanning from Kentucky to Spring, Third Street to the riverfront and the Maine Street right of way from the Third to Fourth.
Adams County, the city of Quincy and the Quincy Park District each have appointed two board members.
The Quincy Park District selected board member Jeff Steinkamp and State Street Bank President Mike Mahair. The Adams County Board selected board member Dave Bellis, R-3, and Duane Venvertloh. The Quincy City Council appointed Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, and Rick Ehrhart.
The other three members would be at-large community members that live in Adams County
“It’s up to the Steering Committee to decide who they think should be the final three members to serve on that committee,” Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said.
Bevelheimer added that steering committee members will be asked to bring names of potential candidates with them to the meeting.
Although the committee will be responsible for selecting the first three at-large members, it will be up to the Riverfront Economic Development Corporation board to select future members.
Bevelheimer said he also has prepared a draft set of bylaws for the economic development corporation to consider once all board members have been appointed.
