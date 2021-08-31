Renewed health insurance plan raises concerns about additional expenses

PITTSFIELD — Although Pike County agreed to renew its contract with the HOPE Trust Health Care Plan for insurance coverage on Monday, some county board members are concerned about additional expenses in 2022 that could amount to six figures.
Under the HOPE Trust plan, the county contributes monthly to a joint self-insurance risk pool for all members. The trust then purchases reinsurance coverage on behalf of all members and directly pays claims and other expenses.
Pike County Chairman Jim Sheppard said quotes from four insurance agents were received but because of a limited time frame of providing notice of cancellation, the board decided during a special meeting to renew its contract with the HOPE Trust.
Under its current contract, the county must provide a 120-day notice that it would be canceling its agreement with the HOPE Trust. The county would need to issue the notice by Thursday if it wished to cancel its contract for 2022.
“Next year, we’ll just have to get an earlier start on these things and do it in a more organized manner,” Sheppard said.
Sheppard added that any changes to the health insurance plan will be up to the insurance committee, which will meet in mid-September.
Pike County Board member Derek Ross said although there are some alternate plans available under the HOPE Trust next year, renewal rates could increase by as much as $200,000 for the 2022 calendar year if the county’s clients remained on their existing plans.
Ross also said any potential savings from alternative insurance plans were not discussed before the full board.
“There was no search to get a final number to see if we could save some money,” Ross said.
The topic of seeking health insurance bids as a potential cost-cutting measure has been debated by the county board for over a year.
During a July 2020 county board meeting, Ross made a motion that the county put its health insurance out for bid and meet before the HOPE Trust plan is renewed. However, the motion failed to receive a second.
Ross had previously argued against the county’s practice of covering reinsurance premiums out of its tort fund instead of its general fund and wanted to ensure its insurance spending was compliant with the law.
An informal legal opinion from the United Counties Council of Illinois in 2017 stated that reinsurance is not an eligible tort fund expense under state law. However, Sheppard stated that with a general fund reserve under $500,000, its a financial necessity to cover reinsurance premiums out of the tort fund.
Ross had said that by not comparing insurance, it is impossible to know if the county is receiving the best coverage for the most affordable price. He eventually made a request to discuss health insurance bids the following month but a motion to seek out bids was defeated 4-2.