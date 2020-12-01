QUINCY — As Ilija Cucuk, owner of Tiramisu at 137 N. Third, prepares to relocate his Italian restaurant to the old Park Hotel building on 131 N. Fourth, he said he wants his loyal customers of the last 25 years to know that nothing will change.
“All the staff, all the menus (and) everything is just moving to the new home of Tiramisu after 25 years,” Cucuk said. “We’re sad as we are leaving this building, but we are also happy for the new location, and we plan to be there for many more years.”
Cucuk said renovations to the property, which was purchased in May for $250,000, are between 70 and 80% complete. According to Cucuk, most of the exterior work is finished, drywall is up, and the kitchen is nearly complete.
“Hopefully, we’ll be finished by March,” Cucuk said. “That’s when we’re going to try to move in there and kind of make a smooth and fast transition from the current location to the new location.”
The improvements, which required a private investment of about $500,000, will include new windows, doors, electrical, plumbing, insulation, HVAC, kitchens, dining room and bathrooms on the first and second floors.
The restaurant will be on the first floor of the building with a couple of offices on the second floor. Cucuk said in the future, it is possible a small banquet area could be developed on the second floor but there are no immediate plans to do so.
Currently, Cucuk is seeking $67,000 in tax increment financing assistance from the city to construct a 27-car parking lot and make sidewalk improvements.
Tax increment financing works by capping the equalized assessed valuation of a targeted area determined to be “blighted” under criteria written into state law. Any property taxes collected on the land up to the capped value goes into the city’s general fund. Property taxes collected above the base value get diverted into a special account reserved for economic development.
According to a memo from Quincy Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer sent Nov. 17, the city’s TIF balance is $166,000 with an additional $180,000 available for economic development.
A second reading of the ordinance authorizing the TIF contribution took place during Monday’s Quincy City Council. A third reading and vote is anticipated next week.