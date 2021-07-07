QUINCY — The first of at least four meetings of Quincy’s Residential Rental Property Registration Committee not only addressed the responsibilities of the city’s landlords but its tenants as well.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup opened the meeting on Wednesday by saying there have been no objections to the minimum housing standards of Quincy, such as having windows that open and close, having indoor plumbing, having doors that can close and lock and having a heating source that can maintain a temperature of at least 68 degrees in the winter. But the city has had trouble ensuring compliance with these standards.
“The city has no mechanism or enforcement so the proposal that we worked up and presented, that we’ve now tabled until September, is how can we enforce the minimum housing,” Troup said. “That’s what the objective of this committee is is to look at strengthening that.”
As it stands, the ordinance prevents any person from leasing or operating a residential rental property or renting or leasing a residential rental unit without first having it registered with the city of Quincy.
Every owner of residential rental property in Quincy shall register their name, direct mailing address, direct contact name, telephone number and email address. There will be no fee for the initial registration process.
A self-certification program also shall be developed by the city, according to the ordinance. This program will be subject to an annual audit where up to 5% of residential rental property may be inspected by the city. Properties that pass this inspection would be exempt from further audit inspection for three years.
Violations of the ordinance would be subject to various fees. A $100 fee would be imposed per residential property for owners that fail to register by the deadline. Revoked registrations would be subject to a $500 fee per residential property.
Alderman Katie Awerkamp, D-6, asked how new landlords from out of town would be notified that they need to register.
Troup said registration information will be available on the city website and the ordinance will request that a property owner at least 50 miles away from the city would have to have local representation in Quincy.
In addition to the responsibilities of the landlord, the city also provided a checklist of tenant responsibilities for property owners. These items include keeping smoke and carbon dioxide detectors operational, notifying the landlord of any damage to the dwelling, using utilities and appliances in a reasonable matter and avoiding criminal activity on the premises.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said there is nothing in the city code with specific language requiring tenant responsibilities.
“This (checklist) would be more or less a discretionary item that we would put out there for the public, for the landlords and tenants to use as a guide,” Bevelheimer said. “But it’s not something that we’ve got codified that we can enforce from an inspection standpoint.”
Committee member Rocky Murry said he can see both sides of landlord and tenant responsibility. As a member of the city’s housing authority board for 20 years, Murry said he knows how difficult it is get apartments inspected through Housing and Urban Development. But he also isn’t naive to the property damage some tenants can cause.
Quincy Township Supervisor Cindy Brink said adherence to the proposed ordinance would require landlords to raise rent, which means that clients she represents, some of which have addition and mental health problems, may not be able to afford rent. Therefore, she urged the board to proceed with caution as the ordinance is drafted.
Troup said the plan is for the committee to meet every two weeks before a revised ordinance is presented to the city council in September.
According to census data, the city of Quincy had 19,262 housing units in 2019, which is up about 75 units from 2017. But in that same time, the number of vacant housing units increased by 275 units.