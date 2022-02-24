Rental rehab program applications due next month

QUINCY — Applications for Quincy’s Small Rental Rehab Program, which aims to restore blighted rental properties west of 18th, will be due March 17.
During an informational meeting about the program on Thursday, Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer provided guidelines for the program to a couple dozen attendees.
“It’s going to be competitive, obviously by the crowd here,” Bevelheimer said.
Applicants must also submit a detailed description of the proposed project, current property taxes and mortgage payments if applicable, sufficient property insurance, evidence of financial capability to undertake the project and a list of contractors and subcontractors for the project.
The program originally ran from 1996 to 2009 and was funded by grant money from the Illinois Housing Development Authority.
The maximum contribution for a project would be $20,000 per rental unit and will not exceed 50% of the total cost to rehabilitate, construct or convert a rental unit. Funding would not be advanced to the owner until a certificate of occupancy was issued.
Unlike the original program, where funding was allocated on a “pay as you go” basis, funding would not be allocated to the owner until a certificate of occupancy was issued for the rental property.
Bevelheimer said a similar program was performed in Quincy’s TIF districts at $100,000 a year from 2015 to 2020. During this time, 32 upper story units were redeveloped and the resulting equalized assessed valuation increase is now paying for the program.
“Long term, it pays for itself if you can weather the time it takes for EAV to increase from the program,” Bevelheimer said.
The city has allocated $1 million in general funds for the program with a maximum of $250,000 being allocated annually. Bevelheimer said the city can probably handle about 12 projects a year.
Although renovations are being targeted, Bevelheimer said new construction is also eligible and may be prioritized higher due to the amount of private investment.
Quincy Community Development Planner Sheri Reller said the goal will be to have applications for the review committee by April 7. That way, recommendations can be presented to the City Council for approval by the end of April.
The hope would be to restart the process the same time next year so long as renovations can stay within the one-year timetable.
