QUINCY — A review committee of Quincy's Small Rental Rehab Program agreed Thursday to advance a request for proposal process to identify eligible projects.
The program will allocate $1 million over four years for up to 12 residential housing development projects a year. Properties should have no more than four rental units.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the goal is to increase the amount of available rental housing in Quincy.
"Our perspective, when we talk to the public, is we're looking for comprehensive renovation," Bevelheimer said. "We're looking to see improvement in the housing stock with the funding the public is providing."
A submittal date for the request for proposal wasn't decided. However, Bevelheimer said he would like to offer a 30-day window before applications can be submitted.
Bevelheimer added that he also would like to hold a public hearing so property owners have a chance to review the guidelines before submitting an application.
The maximum contribution for a project would be $20,000 per rental unit and will not exceed 50% of the total cost to rehabilitate, construct or convert a rental unit. Funding would not be advanced to the owner until a certificate of occupancy was issued.
The program’s target area will be west of 18th Street. Although properties within the city's tax increment financing districts would be excluded, rental properties within the Adams and Brown County enterprise zone could be eligible.
Quincy Treasurer Linda Moore asked what the procedure would be for a property the city has liens against.
Assistant City Attorney Bruce Alford said he could go either way on the prioritization of these properties but the argument could be made that the funding could go to these properties first so they don't cycle through the city's fix-or-flatten program in a few years.
Prior to the submission of an application the committee, construction documents must be submitted to Quincy's building official and must include the location, nature and extent of the proposed work. Because the property owner is carrying the project, taxes, mortgage payments and sufficient property insurance should also be submitted.
Projects also require an initial site inspection by the city's inspection staff to assess the structural condition of the building prior to committee review.
"If we go out there and (the project) can't be done for the money we have here, that might be the end of that application," Bevelheimer said.
